MANILA – Japanese coach Takayuki Minowa revealed that the long-distance relationship with his wife Jaja Santiago is difficult to handle.

During the press conference for the upcoming conference of the PVL on Wednesday, Minowa opened up about his marriage with Santiago for the first time.

Minowa is staying in the Philippines as the coach of the Nxled Chameleons while Santiago is in Japan, playing for JT Marvelous.

According to him, it is a lot tougher for the Filipina volleyball star as she is known to be a caring daughter in her family.

“Actually, it’s hard especially for her, not me. It’s harder for Jaja because she loves her family, that’s why I’m married to Jaja because she’s always taking care of me even though we’re far from each other,” Minowa shared to reporters.

He is also relishing the chance to spend more time in Santiago’s home country, allowing him to learn more about the food and Filipino culture.

“I want to coach here and also I want to know Filipino culture. How Filipino (players) practice and how they are during the game. (To learn) more the culture and also food. I want to learn everything. I share my volleyball knowledge. We just share the culture,” Minowa continued.

Asked about his wife’s advice before he joined the Chameleons, Minowa said he was reminded to be strong in teaching the team.

“This team is very young, I need to be strong. I must not be soft in teaching them I want to do that. But first, we need to improve. Right now I’m trying to look at what they need to improve on and what we need to do to improve. We’re focused on sharing and hearing also want they think about it. I’m not just pushing my coaching but I also want to talk and hear from them,” he said.

It was last year when Santiago was rumored to be married to Minowa after eagle-eyed netizens noticed her birthday greeting to the Japanese where she expressed gratefulness for being the coach’s “wife.”

Meanwhile, Minowa also posted a photo on Instagram, calling Santiago his “asawa.”

Last August 2022, the Saitama Ageo Medic import surprised netizens when she revealed her engagement to Minowa, one of Ageo Medic’s former coaches.

After her stint at National University, Santiago flew to Japan to play for Saitama in 2018 before transferring to JT early this year.

