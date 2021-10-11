PBA: Erram a game-time decision after possible fracture

TNT center Poy Erram is helped by his teammates after crashing to the court in the second quarter of Game 4 against San Miguel Beer. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT center Poy Erram is suspected to have suffered a fractured cheekbone, according to Tropang GIGA team manager Gabby Cui.

Erram had to be sent to a hospital in the midst of TNT's game against San Miguel Beer in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Sunday after crashing face first into the floor.

Erram was pursuing a loose ball along with San Miguel counterpart Moala Tautuaa and slammed hard onto the court in the process. Tautuaa also fell and inadvertently hit the already prone Erram, whose head bounced off the hardwood.

He was slow to get up and clutched his face in pain while being helped back to the bench.

"(It's a) suspected fractured cheekbone," Cui told ABS-CBN News in a text message of Erram's injury. "More tests to be done today."

Erram was able to leave the hospital on Sunday night but returned Monday for a CT scan, the player also informed ABS-CBN News.

Cui added that Erram will be a "game time decision" for Game 5 of the series.

TNT was down 37-19 at the time of Erram's injury, which occurred at the 8:29 mark of the second quarter. They went on to lose 116-90, as San Miguel tied the best-of-seven series at two games apiece.

Erram exited with three points and two rebounds, having already been called for two fouls at the time of his injury.