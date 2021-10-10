PBA: San Miguel overpowers TNT to tie semis series

Mo Tautuaa in action for San Miguel Beer. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen fired on all cylinders en route to a 116-90 demolition of TNT Tropang GIGA in Game 4 of the semifinal series on Sunday afternoon at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Seven players reached double-digits for San Miguel, as they evened up their best-of-seven series in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at two games apiece.

It was also a bounce back performance for the Beermen who were routed 115-98 in Friday's Game 3 and appeared to have no answers for TNT's firepower.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria adjusted by starting his veteran unit of June Mar Fajardo, Chris Ross, Alex Cabagnot, Marcio Lassiter and Arwind Santos. The move paid off as seized control right from the opening quarter and never let up.