LOOK: Nike, Girls Got Game PH launch courts for young girls

MANILA, Philippines -- Nike and Manila-based non-profit organization, Girls Got Game Philippines on Monday launched two fully refurbished multi-purpose courts that will give young girls a space to learn, grow and have fun, while increasing access to play and sport opportunities.

The courts were unveiled on International Day of the Girl, a day commemorated by the United Nations to celebrate young girls and highlight the unique challenges they face every day.

Located at Sacred Heart Academy School in Sta. Maria, Bulacan, these courts were designed by artist and illustrator Jill Arteche, who celebrates Filipina culture through her whimsical artwork.

"Kids are made to play, yet many in the Philippines, particularly young girls, do not have access to sport," said Jino Ferrer, the country marketing manager of Nike Philippines.

"Nike and Girls Got Game are investing in the future of kids by giving them access to tools and training they need for success, building confidence on and off the court by exposing them to positive female role models and breaking down barriers to create inclusive communities," he added.

Illustrated on the outdoor court, which represents the "Now," are the young girls learning sports like volleyball, basketball, rugby and football while the indoor court features the young girls' ambitions of the "Future" by becoming doctors, leaders and athletes, a reminder that their dreams are within reach.

"We hope to inspire the next generation of Filipina girls to view the refurbished courts as a symbol of their goals and dreams and that accomplishing these, however small, is what brings a sense of achievement," said Ferrer.

Mariana Lopa, managing director of Girls Got Game, said: "Nike and Girls Got Game share a common purpose: to move the world forward through sport."

"We see girls as the changemakers who have the power to improve their communities. Through our sports clinics we coach them to build confidence and realize their full potential so they can have an equitable future," she added.

Girls Got Game sports camps have so far helped more than 2,500 young girls across the Philippines in 10-14 year old age group who come primarily from economically-challenged households.

The homecourt signifies a shift towards the future of sports as it will be a permanent safe place where aspiring Filipina athletes can socialize, express themselves freely and experience the joys of sport.

