Football: Makati FC triumphant in Malaysia tourney

MANILA -- Makati FC won two championships in the recently-concluded 2023 Malaysia Borneo Football Cup in Kota Kinabalu.

The Philippine youth club ruled the Boys Under 12 tournament for the first time ever following a 2-1 victory over FC Setia Alam of Malaysia.

Sho Hakamata and RaFa Aprilio were the goal-scorers for Makati FC.

They also won the championship in the Boys Under 13 after blanking TABS Malaysia, 3-1. Alphan Lomibao, Bryant Monsanto and Jomong Ortigas found the back of the net for Makati FC.

This was Makati FC's first title in the Boys Under 13 level, surpassing their runner-up finish in 2019 where they lost to Indonesia's IJL Elite in the final.

Makati FC has been invited along with top Asian youth clubs in FCB 7’s in Bangkok, Thailand on November 25-26 where it will bring five teams: Born 2012, 2013, 2014 (2 teams) and 2015.