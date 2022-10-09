Jewel Encarnacion towed University of the Philippines to a thrilling 25-21, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20, 15-10 win over University of the East in the Shakey's Super League Pre-Season tournament on Sunday.

Encarnacion spearheaded the Lady Maroons, who were hampered by a slow start during their back-and-forth action with the Lady Warriors.

She finished with 16 points, all in attacks and nabbed the MVP of the match honors.

It was UP's second straight victory.

In the final game of the day, the Lyceum of the Philippines University dropped San Sebastian College-Recoletos in 4 sets.

The Lady Pirates had it 25-19, 25-22, 25-21, 18-25 against the Lady Stags to move up to 2-0 in Pool B.