BY THE NUMBERS: Heat’s Tyler Herro having a rookie campaign like no other

Tyler Herro has been a revelation for the Heat at the bubble. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Regardless of the outcome of the 2020 NBA Finals, the Miami Heat will walk away from the series knowing they have a young core they can depend on to be competitive in the coming seasons.

One of those budding stars is rookie shooting guard Tyler Herro.

The Kentucky Wildcats alumnus is averaging 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 20 games so far in the postseason, or at the end of Game 4 of the title series.

He is shooting nearly 37% from 3-point territory, giving head coach Erik Spoelstra a reliable sniper to go with long-distance specialists Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder.

As a 20-year-old, that makes Herro’s accomplishments even more impressive.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, his 45 3-pointers these playoffs rank first all-time among rookies, surpassing the 43 made by the Houston Rockets’ Matt Maloney in the 1997 postseason.

With 316 points, Herro, the 13th pick in the 2019 draft, is only the 6th rookie in NBA history to score 300 or more points.

His fiery performance at the bubble has earned praise from his team.

All-Star forward Jimmy Butler paid homage to his freshman teammate after Herro’s brilliant showing in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

After Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Herro drew viral attention for his reaction when he drove past the Los Angeles Lakers’ Rajon Rondo to put the game away.

“He has a great competitive humility about him," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after Herro’s Game 4 shooting display against Boston.

“He has a confidence. He has a fearlessness that is uncommon. But he is humble enough to work, to be coachable, to take the mentorship from the veteran players that we have on our team, and he just continues to gain more confidence as we go.”