WATCH: Heat on the brink of NBA finals after Game 4 win

The Miami Heat are one win away from their first NBA finals appearance since 2014.

Thanks to a historic performance from rookie Tyler Herro, Miami held on for a 112-109 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Herro nailed crucial baskets in the fourth quarter, while Jimmy Butler made three clutch free throws down the stretch to help the Heat fend off the Celtics.

Herro finished with a career-best 37 points, while Butler had 24.

Miami is seeking its first finals stint since 2014, when the trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh led the Heat to a fourth straight trip to the championship series but lost to the San Antonio Spurs in five games.