Gilas Pilipinas forward Calvin Oftana. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas made history at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Despite various adversities clouding the squad, with some of their original players being deemed ineligible to play in the China games and also suffering a huge loss against eventual finals opponent Jordan earlier in the contest, the team was able to overcome all of these and clinch their first men’s 5-on-5 gold in 61 years.

That is why for team forward Calvin Oftana, this edition of the national team was special, to say the least.

“Yung grupo na ‘yon, grabe, ibang klase, sobrang special,” he said on Sunday while attending an NCAA game in San Juan City.

“All veterans tiyaka professional talaga lahat. Most of them are my kuyas, and they were to guide me and to guide the team. [Also credit] our head coach, coach Tim [Cone],” he added.

The former San Beda star also commented on how they were then asked by coach Tim if they would continue to compete given the eligibility issues of Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Mo Tautuaa, and Jason Perkins.

“May times na dapat ‘di na tuloy yun, pero coach Tim asked everyone kung ‘gusto niyo maglaro?’ Sabi namin opo coach, kahit pito lang kami dito matira, maglalaro kami,” he said.

The TNT Tropang Giga forward also gave credit to late additions Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter, Arvin Tolentino, Kevin Alas, and CJ Perez.

“Sa mga additionals, iba eh. Yung chemistry hindi namin na-build sa training eh, pero during our get-togethers. Sama-sama kami,” Oftana said.

This chemistry indeed translated into them beating Iran in the quarterfinals, China in the semifinals, and the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson-led Jordan in the gold medal match.

“Sobrang saya kasi after 61 years, nakuha namin yung medalyang ginto.”

“Ginawa namin yun para sa family namin, sa lahat ng Pilipino na sumosoporta samin.”



