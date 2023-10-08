Ateneo's Kacey dela Rosa in action against Adamson in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament, October 8, 2023 at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Reigning Rookie of the Year Kacey dela Rosa put up big numbers as the Ateneo de Manila University secured a 69-59 triumph over Adamson University in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament, Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Dela Rosa delivered a 28-point, 10-rebound double-double to go along with four steals and three blocks as the Blue Eagles improved to 2-1 in the tournament.

"It's a very important (and) crucial game for us. We’re just happy that we were able to continue the momentum after beating La Salle," said Ateneo coach LA Mumar, referring to their 87-80 overtime win over their archrivals last Wednesday.

"The girls came in very hungry with a lot of energy to start the game so I’m happy with the win," he added.

A personal 6-0 scoring burst by Dela Rosa gave Ateneo a 44-21 lead with over six minutes left in the third quarter, as the Blue Eagles built on their strong start in the first quarter led by Junize Calago and Jhazmin Joson.

Rose Dampios, Cris Padilla, and Victoria Adeshina collaborated to cut the deficit to 45-55 with over seven minutes left in the game for Adamson. However, Dela Rosa, Aishie Solis, and Calago contributed crucial baskets to secure the victory for Ateneo.

"Hindi kasi kami sanay na lamang eh. 'Yun yung totoo. Hindi yun joke. We’re not used to, if you check the records last season, lahat ng games namin dikit, never na lamang kami. I think it was the immaturity of the girls. Medyo nag-relax. Akala nila tapos na," Mumar said.

Ateneo's Jhazmin Joson in action against Adamson in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament, October 8, 2023 at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion. UAAP Media.

Ateneo's starters outscored the Lady Falcons 59-27, with Calago adding 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Jhazmin Joson contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and two steals, while Sarah Makanjuola grabbed 12 rebounds, and Solis chipped in with six points and four rebounds.

Ateneo aims for a third straight win this Wednesday against the University of the East at the Adamson University Gym at 3 p.m.

Kim Limbago led the Lady Falcons with 16 points and four rebounds, followed by Padilla with 11 points and five assists. Adeshina contributed seven points and seven rebounds, while Dampios recorded six points, five rebounds, and four steals.

Adamson will try to end its three-game losing streak against De La Salle University this Wednesday at 11 a.m. at their home court.

The Scores:

Ateneo (69) – Dela Rosa 28, Calago 13, Joson 12, Solis 6, Makanjuola 4, Angala 3, Villacruz 2, Cancio 1, Nieves 0, Gastador 0, Eufemiano 0, Mataga 0, Fetalvero 0.

ADU (59) – Limbago 16, Padilla 11, Adeshina 7, Alaba 7, Dampios 6, Etang 5, Meniano 4, Bajo 3, Apag 0, Cortez 0, Tano 0, Agojo 0.

Quarterscores: 20-10, 36-21, 50-34, 69-59.

