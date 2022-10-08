UP's Carl Tamayo (33) and Malick Diouf (10) look to rebound against the FEU Tamaraws in their UAAP Season 85 elimination round held at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on October 8, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons have yet to play at a consistent level in UAAP Season 85, but Carl Tamayo is pleased that they still find ways to win their games.

The defending champions improved to 3-0 in the men's basketball tournament on Saturday night after a 73-67 triumph against Far Eastern University, with Tamayo doing the heavy lifting in crunch time.

The big man scored eight of his 16 points in the final period, including a pair of clutch buckets in the final three minutes to keep the Tamaraws at bay. He also had six rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 30 minutes.

"I'm happy pero there's still a lot to work on sa team namin," Tamayo told reporters after the game. "Ang laki ng lead namin sa first quarter, then suddenly lumamang pa ang FEU pagkatapos ng first half."

Unlike their previous games against De La Salle University and Adamson University where the Fighting Maroons struggled out of the game, this time they jumped out to a huge 23-10 lead at the end of the opening period.

But they allowed the Tamaraws back in the contest in the second quarter, giving up 32 points to FEU. After trailing by as much as 14 points, the Tams went into the break with a 42-41 lead and were still ahead, 60-57, after three quarters.

UP limited them to just seven points in the final period, however, and Tamayo hailed his team's response to another pressure-packed game. All of the Fighting Maroons' wins in Season 85 had been hard-earned; they had to claw their way out of double-digit deficits against La Salle and Adamson in their first two assignments.

"I think the good thing is kahit ganoon ang sitwasyon, ang team namin hindi pa rin tumigil," said Tamayo. "Facing this kind of pressure, talagang 'yung team handa. I think 'yun ang good thing."

"Inconsistent man kami, at least at the end of the day, 'yung pressure tinanggap namin and hinarap namin, and nakuha pa namin 'yung panalo," he added.

Tamayo has no doubt that UP can gain consistency as the season progresses, and he is confident that they can only get better and better. The Fighting Maroons have gone 3-0 even with ace guard JD Cagulangan out due to an injury, with Terrence Fortea performing admirably in his place.

"Ang laki pa ng room to improve ng team. It's just the start of the season, third game pa lang namin, hindi pa naman tapos 'yung season. Ang dami pa naming pagdadaanan," said Tamayo.

"I think as the season goes, 'yung team magi-improve pa, and hopefully if mapunta kaming Final 4, the team will be solid na in terms of consistency," he added.

