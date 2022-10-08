Boxing: Ancajas looks to avenge loss vs Martinez

Jerwin Ancajas and Michael Martinez face off ahead of their rematch. Photo from Showtime Boxing

Jerwin Ancajas is all primed to get his title back when he meets Fernando Martinez for the second time to reclaim the IBF junior bantamweight crown in Carson City, California Sunday (Manila time.)

The crafty fighter from Panabo City, Davao Del Norte made the 115-pound limit, tipping the scales at 114.75 pounds on the eve of their 12-round tiff.

Ancajas was all smiles during the weigh-in process.

The unbeaten Martinez also weighed 114.75.

The fight will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Ancajas' team made sure they won't make the same mistake like in the first fight in February when the severely drained Filipino got badly outpunched by the Argentinean.

"Now we focused on conditioning, how to get out weight. I'm so prepared and we'll see on fight night," said Ancajas in an interview on FightHubTV.

"We'll show that I'm the skillful fighter this time... We'll focus on our game plan and how to win this fight."

Ancajas said he will try his best not to get sucked into Martinez's trap.

"Going toe-to-toe his fight style, I got into his style that's why we lost. This time we follow our plan," he said.

Ancajas holds a record of 33-2-2 with 22 KOs, while Martinez is undefeated in 14 fights, including 8 KOs.

Filipino Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial is also fighting in the same card.

The Filipino middleweight will stake his unbeaten 3-0 record against American Steven Picardo (8-2-1).

