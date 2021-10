Meralco fended off a late run by Magnolia to secure its first victory, 91-86, in their best-of-seven semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Chris Newsome led the Bolts with 17 points, including the dagger three in the final six seconds, as Meralco improved to 1-2.

Jerome Pinto added 16, while Mac Belo scored 14 as they brought down the Paul Lee-led Hotshots.

The Bolts were without Raymond Almazan who sustained an injury in Game 2.

(More details to follow.)