PBA great Philip Cezar has filed his certificate of candidacy on Friday to run as vice mayor of San Juan City again.

Cazar, best known for his playing years with legendary PBA team Crispa, will be running under Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino.

The "Tapal King" has served as vice mayor of San Juan under then Mayor Jinggoy Estrada.

He was later appointed as mayor prior to the 2001 elections when Estrada was suspended due to plunder charges together with his father, former President Joseph Estrada.

Cezar is a 15-time PBA champion, the 1980 PBA Most Valuable Player and a PBA Hall of Famer.

He later served as a coach for the San Juan Knights in the now defunct MBA, and the Manila Stars in the MPBL.