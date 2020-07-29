PBA: How defensive legend Philip Cezar became the king of ‘tapal’

PBA legend Philip Cezar is best known as the league's "Tapal King" for his impressive shot-blocking prowess.

The 6-foot-2 Jose Rizal College grad is second only to fellow league great Ramon Fernandez when it comes to career shots blocks with 1,370 blocks in 918 games.

He became so good at it he was usually tasked to defend imports, with most people attributing Cezar's shot blocking skills to his lengthy wingspan.

But in an interview on "An Eternity of Basketball", he said his wingspan is just normal for his height.

"Naii-stretch ko kasi ang katawan ko. Kahit maliit ka, 'pag na-stretch mo 'yan nahahabol ng katawan mo, parang lumalaki ka tuloy parang humahaba ang katawan mo," the Crispa forward said.

But Cezar, who also played for Shell, Great Taste and Ginebra, being good at blocking shots requires more than just having superior height and long arms.

He said he studied his opponents well. This is why he was also called as the league's "Scholar."

"Sa akin kasi, 'yung kalaban ko pinag-aaralan ko 'yan. Nu'ng unang taon ko pa lang sa PBA pinag-aralan ko na paanong mag-shoot 'yung player, paano kumilos, paano maglayup," he said.

"Kahit saan nanggagaling ang lay-up mo 'pag hinabol ko 'yan . . . 'pag binigyan mo ng pagkakataong dumaan sa tamang dadaanan ko, talagang babalik ang bola."

What made him more successful defensively was the use of "umbrella defense" wherein he used two hands to deny scorers.

" 'Pag isang kamay nadudulas (ang bola). 'Pag dalawang kamay hindi nadudulas ang bola. Lalo 'pag mahigpit ang hawak niya ng bola kelangan dalawang kamay. 'Pag nahawakan ko ng ganoon, pati ako isushoot niya," Cezar said.

But he acknowledged that it doesn't work all the time.

He remembered the time he guarded bull-strong James Cornelius of Mariwasa and used the tactic. He ended up hurting himself in the process.

"D'yan nabagok ang ulo ko sa kanya. Dahil under the goal, tumira siya ng ganoon, nasa likod ako. Binlanka ko ng dalawang kamay, di niya ako maalis, dinala ako," Cezar recalled.

He fell with his head hitting on the floor.

"Hilo ako. Pero di naman ako dinala sa ospital."

