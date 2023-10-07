Carlos Yulo misses podium in floor exercise of Worlds

Carlos Yulo reacts during the men's parallel bars competition during at the Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha on June 18, 2022. Karim Jaafar, AFP/file

Carlos "Caloy" Edriel Yulo ended up at fourth in his pet event, the floor exercise, during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium on Saturday, Manila time.

The Filipino found himself behind gold medal winner Artem Dolgopyat of Israel, Kazuki Minami of Japan and Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan.

Dolgopyat scored 14.866 points, while Minami had 14.666. Karimi, who copped bronze, had 14.600 points and was ahead of Yulo's 14.500.

Nevertheless, Yulo is already assured of a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics after his performance in the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships last week.

He earned his trip to Paris by virtue of his third placing in the men's floor exercise.

Yulo won gold in the floor exercise during the 2019 tournament in Stuttgart. he also got the mint when he dominated the vault in Kitakyushu, Japanin 2021.