Gilas Pilipinas star Justin Brownlee. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — After serving the country with Gilas Pilipinas, Justin Brownlee is now set to become a Philippine Army reservist.

This, after Senator Francis Tolentino revealed on Saturday in an interview at the 1st Miss ROTC Metro Manila that the 19th Asian Games gold medalist expressed and vowed to serve the Philippines in yet another manner.

“Si Justin Brownlee ay nangako na rin na magiging reservist ng Philippine Army so magiging bahagi rin siya bilang kawal ng Pilipinas bilang isang reservist,” he said, believing that the Barangay Ginebra superstar will be of great help to the Philippines.

The multiple-time PBA champion, who hailed from the United States, first came to the Philippines in 2016 as a replacement import for the Gin Kings. He then received his Filipino citizenship last January, with Tolentino then administering the former Alab Pilipinas star’s oath-taking of allegiance.

Since then, he has suited up for Gilas during the 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers last February and also was a vital cog in the Filipino hoopers’ campaign in the Asiad that culminated in them clinching their first gold medal in 61 years.

Brownlee put up 20 markers in last night’s win against Jordan, only a day after he exploded with 33 points that included two huge three-pointers that allowed them to oust China in the semifinal match.

He will make his return to the PBA with Ginebra when the league returns for its 48th season.

Courtesy of the office of Senator Tolentino.