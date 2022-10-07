NCAA: JRU escapes Lyceum to extend winning run to 5

Photo from NCAA Philippines

MANILA – The Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers continued their winning ways as they clinched their fifth straight victory at the expense of the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates.

On Friday, the Heavy Bombers slipped past the Pirates, 63-57, to share the second spot in the standings with Lyceum and San Beda University, all with 5-2 cards, in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball.

The Pirates held a nine-point lead in the early part of the payoff period as John Barba scored a reverse layup, 54-45, with 7:47 left to play.

But the Heavy Bombers slowly trimmed their deficit in the ensuing plays.

A triple from Ry dela Rosa and layup from Marwin Dionisio of JRU made it a one-possession ballgame, 54-56, with less than three minutes left.

Joshua Guiab then tied the match with a putback basket before Dionisio completed an and-one play at the 1:45 mark for a 59-56 JRU lead.

John Amores then drained a crucial basket in the final 27 seconds to put the Heavy Bombers near the victory, 61-57.

Enoch Valdez of Lyceum tried to score a three pointer but missed the shot. Dionisio put the nail on the coffin when he sank a pair of charities with 11.9 seconds left in the game.

Dionisio top-scored for JRU with 15 points, while William Sy had 10 markers.

Meanwhile, JM Bravo scored 11 while Barba was limited to nine as Lyceum's five-game winning streak ended.

The Scores:

JRU 63 -- Dionisio 15, Sy 10, Amores 8, Guiab 7, Delos Santos 6, Gonzales 6, Dela Rosa 5, Medina 4, Miranda 2, Celis 0, Arenal 0, Joson 0, Villarin 0.

LPU 57 -- Bravo 11, Barba 9, Guadana 7, Penafiel 7, Umali 5, Valdez 4, Cunanan 4, Larupay 3, Villegas 3, Omandac 3, Navarro 1, Montano 0.

Quarters: 18-16, 29-38, 43-49, 63-57.