LIVE BLOG: LA Lakers vs Miami Heat (2020 NBA Finals, Game 4)

Tyler Herro and the Heat look to tie the 2020 NBA Finals in Game 4. Kim Klement, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat look to capitalize on the momentum they picked up in a Game 3 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, as they look to tie the 2020 NBA Finals.

Tip-off is set at 9 a.m., Wednesday (Manila time).

Miami dropped its first 2 games against Los Angeles by double-digit margins before responding with a 115-104 win Sunday that swung the tied in its favor, at least for the time being.

"We're going to win," Butler said of Game 4.

"We're going to compete. We're not going to lay down; we're going to fight back in this thing and even it up 2-2."

Butler almost singlehandedly led Miami to victory Sunday, tallying 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, his first career playoff triple-double.

He accomplished the feat while playing 45 minutes for the second consecutive game, as Goran Dragic (foot) and Bam Adebayo (neck/shoulder) remained sidelined by their injuries sustained in Game 1.

Adebayo is planning to play Game, ESPN reported. -- With a report from Field Level Media/Reuters