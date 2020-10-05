NBA Finals: Lakers' Kuzma fires back at critics after viral petition

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (left) celebrates withguard Rajon Rondo (9) after a play against the Houston Rockets during the second half of game three in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers swingman Kyle Kuzma said he doesn't care about his critics and haters, after fans made a petition calling for him not to receive a ring should the Lakers win the NBA championship.

The petition, posted on Change.org, already has over 8,000 signatures.

Kuzma, who is in his third season with the Lakers, was blunt when asked for his reaction to the critics on social media.

"I don't give a f*ck," he said, as reported by Marc J. Spears of ESPN. "Twitter is for jokes."

The forward out of Flint, Michigan said he has grown a thick skin over the season and has learned to tune out the "haters."

"I honestly don't care," he said. "I dyed my hair blonde this year… It really doesn't affect me at all."

Kuzma was the lone member of the Lakers' "young core" to stay with the team in the offseason, with Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart all going to the New Orleans Pelicans in the trade for Anthony Davis.

He has averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in the season, but has also been the recipient of criticisms and complaints from Laker fans because of his inconsistent play.

More than what his critics are saying on social media, Kuzma's concern is how to help the Lakers get back on the winning track after a 115-104 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Kuzma had 19 points off the bench in a losing effort.

"We just had a few mental slips, for sure," said Kuzma. "That happens. You can't be perfect... You're going to make mistakes, but it's our job to limit those mistakes."