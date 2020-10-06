MMA: For Denice Zamboanga, a more circuitous route to title contention

Denice Zamboanga has decided to join ONE Championship's Atomweight Grand Prix tournament, which is expected to take place January 2021.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong will hold a grand prix after reigning atomweight champion Angela Lee announced her pregnancy.

Zamboanga said she was "excited" by the development.

"I’m so excited to get the Grand Prix World Champion(ship)."

Chatri said whoever wins the Atomweight Grand Prix title gets to face Lee when she returns.

"I anticipate the atomweight Grand Prix to start in January, and just in time the winner of the Grand Prix will then face Angela Lee when she returns," the ONE CEO said.

Zamboanga was waiting for her turn to challenge Lee, especially after scooping up a couple of victories, including a dominant one against Japanese grappler Mei Yamaguchi.

However, Lee's pregnancy changed all that.

She now has to face the likes of Yamaguchi, Meng Bo, Lin Heqin, and Stamp Fairtex to get the grand prix title.