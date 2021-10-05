For football coach Marlo Maro, the word "Malditas" does not reflect the true character of the Philippine women's national football team.

Hence, they will be dropping the use of the Malditas moniker.

“Now that I’m back with women's the team, I told them that we have to stop using by our mouth this maldita word,” said Maro during Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association forum.

“Personally, if you asked me, I don’t like this word malditas because it doesn’t represent the beauty of being Filipinas."

The women's team has recently qualified in the main group of the AFC Asian Cup, topping Group A of the qualifiers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Filipinas will now seek try to become the first Philippine team to clinch a spot in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

But first, they will replace the word Malditas.

“I’m using this platform now that as coach of the team, to stop using the word maldita because these are not maldita players, they are beautiful, they are good, they are intelligent, and are very disciplined,” said Maro.

“I think we have to look for a name again that we have to be proud of our Filipinas.”

The Filipina booters are planning to hold camp in Irvine, California for the World Cup qualifier in January.