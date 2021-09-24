The Philippine women’s national football team booked its ticket to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup in India by beating Hong Kong, 2-1, in the qualifiers at Jar Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan Friday night (Manila time).

It was Tahnai Annis who scored the first goal for Malditas in the 17th minute, her second goal in as many matches she had with the team.

Hong Kong, however, made it an interesting affair by tying the count in the 61st minute.

Fortunately, Chandler McDaniel pulled off another goal for the Philippines in the 88th minute.

With the victory, the Philippines topped Group F to secure its second straight appearance -- and 10th overall -- in the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

The Filipinas actually only needed a draw to punch their ticket to India.

The Malditas lead Group F with three points coming from their 2-1 victory against Nepal three days ago. An added point by virtue of their victory over Hong Kong more than merited their entry to the Cup.