MMA: ONE Championship set for return to Singapore

MANILA, Philippines -- ONE Championship on Monday announced that it will return to Singapore on October 9 with its ONE: Reign of Dynasties fight card.

It will be the first international sports event to take place in Singapore since the country's implementation of COVID-19 related measures earlier this year.

ONE: Reign of Dynasties will feature six bouts involving local and international athletes. All matches will take place behind closed doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with only athletes, officials, and crew on site.

In line with Singapore's approach to resuming activities in a calibrated and safe manner, ONE: Reign of Dynasties will implement all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its athletes, officials, and crew.

"We are honored that ONE Championship has been entrusted by the Singapore government to pilot the return of international sports events for broadcast from Singapore," said Hua Fung Teh, group president of ONE Championship.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring our local and international heroes back to the Singapore Indoor Stadium to inspire martial arts fans in Singapore and around the world with their inspiring combination of heart, hard work, and talent," he added.

Ong Ling Lee, the director for sports of the Singapore Tourism Board, said the event can "pave the way for sports events to take place in the future."

"We are pleased to work with ONE Championship to bring ONE: Reign of Dynasties to Singapore," she also said.

The event will see reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao of Thailand defending his Muay Thai world tritle against Josh "Timebomb" Tonna of Australia.

In another match, Singapore-based Aleksi "The Giant" Toivonen of Finland will get the chance to break into the Top 5 of the official athlete rankings if he can defeat fifth-ranked flyweight contender and former ONE World Title challenger Reece "Lightning" McLaren of Australia.

Former ONE world title contender Amir Khan of Singapore will go head-to-head with Rahul "The Kerala Krusher" Raju of India.

Multiple-time Indonesian national wrestling champion Eko Roni Saputra will see action against Malaysian boxing champion Murugan "Wolverine" Silvarajoo.

Former ONE strawweight world champion and Muay Thai legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke of Thailand will do battle with China's "Wolf of the Grasslands" Hexigetu.

Lastly, Liu Peng Shuai of China will face India's "The Indian Notorious" Roshan Mainam.