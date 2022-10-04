WATCH: Pacquiao begins gym work for exhibition bout

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Manny Pacquiao has leveled up his boxing training by starting his gym work for his exhibition bout against South Korea's DK Yoo in December.

A couple of videos showed the retired boxing champion and former senator hitting the bag and doing mitt work in his gym in General Santos City.

Pacquiao is set to fight DK Yoo in a charity match on December 11.

The former senator agreed to take on the Korean to build houses for the homeless in the Philippines.

Pacquiao also signed an agreement to take on his former sparring partner Jaber Zabayani of France sometime in February next year.

