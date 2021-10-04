Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs off the field after the win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Paul Rutherford, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

LOS ANGELES -- Tom Brady became the NFL's all-time leading passer and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squeezed past the Patriots 19-17 as New England's favorite son made an emotional return to Foxborough on Sunday night.

Brady was facing his former team for the first time after two decades of dominance in New England which resulted in six Super Bowl championships.

"I am not tearing up," the 44-year-old quarterback said. "I already went through all that. It was my home for 20 years. I have the best memories."

Playing in a steady rain, Brady became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards after completing a 28-yard throw to teammate Mike Evans in the first quarter to pass Drew Brees by one yard.

Brady entered the contest needing 68 yards to pass the recently retired Brees. He now has 80,560 total yards compared to Brees' 80,358.

"I can throw a little bit and I am glad I have had some great guys to catch it," Brady said.

"It's is pretty cool. Nothing in this sports can be accomplished without incredible teammates. Guys did a great job catching the ball for 22 years."

Brady completed 22 of 43 passes for 269 yards against the Patriots and threw no interceptions in the see-saw contest. He got a lot of help from his supporting cast, including running back Leonard Fournette, who rushed for 91 yards, and kicker Ryan Succop, who booted four field goals.

Brady said earlier in the week that he was in no mood for a stroll down memory lane, but after the game he admitted it has been an emotional ride.

"I was just trying to keep my poise," said Brady. "We did get a win on the road. It is a good win here in Foxborough."

Patriots fans clamored for tickets to Sunday's game, splurging up to $13,000 for the chance to pay tribute to Brady, who never had the chance to say his goodbyes.

The Patriots honored Brady with a one-minute video of his highlights before the game. He took the field in the warmup to chants of "Brady! Brady! Brady!" that filled the stadium.

There was a mixture of cheers and jeers from the rain-soaked crowd of 65,800 when he came on for the Buccaneers' first offensive drive of the opening quarter.

The response was more low key when he set the all-time passing record with six minutes to go in the first quarter. The Patriots chose to not stop the game and honor Brady as play continued as if it was a normal 28-yard pass and run.

Succop kicked a 48-yard field goal with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to make it 19-17.

Nick Folk had a chance to give the Patriots the lead but his 56-yard field goal attempt clanked off the left upright with 55 seconds remaining and sailed harmlessly away. That allowed Brady to just run the clock down to the final buzzer.

