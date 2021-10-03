Defense has always been the calling card of Jerry Codiñera.

On this day 32 years ago, October 3, 1989, the “Defense Minister” turned shot blocking into an art and achieved a milestone in the process when he set the record for most number of shot blocks during Purefoods’ 126-94 victory over bitter rival San Miguel Beer on opening day of the 1989 Third Conference.

Codiñera registered 11 shot blocks, most of them coming against highly touted Keith Smart, a star player from the Indiana Hoosiers, who is highly advertised for his impeccable leaping ability.

Yet, even the US NCAA Division 1 star had troubles getting his shot off against Codiñera, who shattered the old record of 10 blocks set by Mon Fernandez in 1982 in Toyota’s losing game against the U/Tex Wranglers.

Codiñera is not a superstitious man, but for some strange reason, he felt the snug fit black shoes he bought from a security guard was part of the reason why he went on a blocking rampage during that game.

“Nag-start ’yan a day before the game,” said Codiñera.

“’Yung office namin sa Purefoods sa may Ortigas, nagpunta ako doon kasi may kinuha akong papeles. Yung security guard d’yan, nawalaan ng pera. Sabi niya, ‘Boss, baka gusto mong bilhin itong Adidas Torsion na black?’, Size 14 siya, eh 15 ako. Binenta niya P3,500, kaso kailangan ng tao ’yung pera.”

“Kaya nu’ng game na na-break ko ’yung record, naka-black shoes ako. Sabi nga sa akin ni (referee) Tito Varela, ‘Oh, para kang si Dave Regullano, ah.’ Bago pa mag-black shoes ’yung Chicago Bulls, naka-black na ako.”

So Codiñera showed up with his black snug fit shoes, but despite the condition, he felt lighter that he could play more comfortably with his new pair of sneakers.

True enough, the Purefoods starting center went on a rampage.

Blocking in the PBA is not easy, but for Codiñera, he had a field day, particularly against Smart.

“I didn’t plan for it. I didn’t come up with a strategy to do it (the record),” added Codiñera.

“It just so happened na napakagaan ko at that time. I started well, plus ’yung offense and rebounding ko are coming into play rin. Ang ganda ng start ko, siguro nakaka-7 or 8 blocks na ako. Sabi ko sa sarili ko, ‘Naku, kung may record man, puwedeng habulin.’ Awa ng Diyos, nagawa ko.”

But the record proved to be sweeter, especially because most of the blocks came against the US NCAA Division 1 star in Smart, who became a part of Indiana’s champion team coached by Bobby Knight. He was remembered as the hero of the 1987 National Championship game when he hit the game-winning shot against Syracuse and led the Hoosiers to the title.

“Nu’ng nasa parang blocking rampage na ako, parang sobrang gana ko lang kasi there was a situation mga 3 or 4 times kong na-block si Keith Smart,” added Codiñera.

“Pag-angat niya block, pangalawang angat palpal na naman. Pangatlo, pang-apat. Nagsisigawan na ’yung mga tao. Walang kadala-dala ito.

“The rest at least mayroong isa sa akin. Tapos solid rin ’yung rebounding ko. Siguro at that time I got 18 rebounds, then 20-plus points. Sabi ko, kumpleto.”

“So ’yun, nakakatuwa lang kasi it happened against San Miguel pa,” he added.

“Na-build mo ’yung confidence mo sa blocking and from there, so the whole year, ’yung shot blocks average ko ang taas. I think ako pinakamataas sa locals nu’n sa average after nu’ng mga imports.”

Since then, Codinera took pride of establishing himself as one of the PBA’s all-time greatest stoppers and that’s one of the reasons why he retired as among the 25 Greatest Players chosen by the league with defense as his trademark.

He retired a 5-time champion and his partnership with Alvin Patrimonio made their front court duo a fearsome twosome during the 1990s.

Playing second fiddle in offense under Patrimonio, Codiñera still managed to shine offensively and although his long-time teammate won four Most Valuable Player awards, the Defense Minister came close to winning the MVP award twice.

Codiñera was also a 2-time Best Player of the Conference winner, has been included in the all-time-Defensive Team nine times and members of the elite clubs such as the 10,000-point and 5,000-point clubs.

The 6-foot-5, former University of the East stalwart also retired with more than 2,000 offensive and defensive rebounds and was chosen as the Defensive Player of the Year in 1994.

