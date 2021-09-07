Purefoods and Swift — corporate rivals and leading hot-dog producers in the country — took center stage in a PBA finals 28 years ago.

Although Purefoods carried the name brand name Oodles, its rivalry with Swift was feverish on the hard court when they entered the championship round of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

And on September 7, 1993, Swift prevailed over its nemesis in 6 games to win the title.

Purefoods was then coached by Chot Reyes, the rookie mentor who made history by winning a championship with the franchise just in his maiden conference. The team, then carrying the brand Coney Island, defeated powerhouse San Miguel Beer in six games of their best-of-7 All-Filipino championship series.

Reyes steered his squad to a return trip to the finals the next conference and there, they met Yeng Guiao and the Mighty Meaties.

Guiao was no stranger to winning a championship.

Just the previous year, in the season-ending Third Conference, Swift, bannered by the explosive Tony Harris, swept the 7-Up Uncolas in the best-of-7 championship series for the franchise’s first ever PBA crown.

Harris was the Best Import in the 1992 Third Conference to give the Mighty Meaties their first ever title.

In the 1993 Commissioner’s Cup, it was Ronnie Thompkins’ turn to win Best Import and likewise get the job done for the Mighty Meaties.

But the biggest factor behind the title run was arguably the pre-conference transactions made by Swift, which made a deal with Sta. Lucia to acquire the services of Vergel Meneses and Zaldy Realubit in exchange for Jack Tanuan, Ric-Ric Marata and first round draft pick.

Meneses was a key acquisition and wound up the Finals MVP in that series win over Purefoods. By the end of the season, he ended up the Most Improved Player awardee.

For Guiao, Meneses is one of the all-time best players he coached throughout a a career that spanned more than three decades, lining him up with Willie Miller, whom he coached at Red Bull, and Paul Lee, whom he handled at Rain Or Shine.

That Swift team, according to Guiao, was special.

“In 1992, we had it easier because we had Tony Harris as our import. In 1993, we got an import who proved to be the right fit in Ronnie Thompkins,” Guiao told ABS-CBN News in a telephone interview.

“Ronnie is not the type of import who would demand the ball. But he gave us solid inside presence, both in scoring, rebounding and shot blocks.

“While he may not score a lot as we have capable local players to do that like Nelson (Asaytono), Vergel, Al Solis and Rudy Distrito among others, he gives us 20, 18 rebounds per game and three to four shot blocks per game. He proved to be the right fit for us.”

Meneses and Thompkins were key pieces to the puzzle, but the toughness shown by the squad, players who would do the dirty job, also made that victory possible, according to Guiao.

After being denied by Purefoods to wrap up the series in Game 5 with the Oodles winning, 134-112, the Mighty Meaties made sure there was no turning back in Game 6.

Rudy Distrito, the team’s acknowledged enforcer, but big-time player down the stretch, fouled Purefoods slotman Jerry Codiñera, who was also poked in the eye in the process. With his vision affected, the 6-foot-5, many-time All-Defensive Team Member, missed both his free throws with the game hanging in the balance, 95-91, in favor of Swift.

But Distrito came up with a heady play in the next possession, scoring on a drive and picking up a foul from Dindo Pumaren, who was also slapped with a deliberate foul in frustration. The veteran Distrito sank the bonus free throw and ball possession was kept by Swift, which scored anew courtesy of Nelson Asaytono to put Purefoods away, and win another title for the Joey Concepcion-owned squad.

“Distrito and Villamin came from the era when the likes of Robert Jaworski and the other tough guys in the PBA were still playing,” said Guiao.

“Mas pisikal ’yung game nu’ng araw and even during our practices, nagkakasakitan talaga ’yung mga players namin dati sa Swift, because the practice was really intense and everyone wants to fight for a spot. They would hurt each other during practices, but they would remain friends after that.”

Solis, who in 1992 became a member of the Mythical Five while playing for Swift, witnessed the toughness shown by his teammates during practices.

“Sa Swift team, kay coach Yeng Guiao, talagang advantage ’yung mga physical and rugged players,” Solis said.

“Kasi ayaw ni coach Yeng makita ’yung shumu-shoot lang pero hindi nacha-challenged. Gusto niya kapag pinasok ka niya, maka-contribute ka sa depensa, pero at the same time, makaka-shoot ka rin, kasi sayang naman ang opportunity.

“Pero ang priority ni Yeng kapag pinasok ka, kailangan dumepensa ka sa kalaban, kung sino ’yung shooter or sinong magaling sa kalaban.”

It was a role Eric Reyes had to embrace the moment he joined Swift in the PBA.

Acknowledged as one of the best scoring forwards coming out of the college and amateur ranks, Reyes, a member of Ateneo’s back-to-back UAAP champion team in 1987 and 1988, had to adjust his game coming to the PBA.

“I’ve noticed that when I entered the PBA, I don’t have to compete in scoring with other players playing my position, players like Nelson and Yoyoy, who are more established stars,” Reyes said in a telephone interview.

“So my baptism of fire started during the preseason game against Purefoods in 1992. I was tasked to guard their import, Clinton Smith. Walang makapigil, so I was assigned on him, and somehow, I was able to limit his production. From there on, I started to embrace that role.”

How tough was Swift back then? Solis and Reyes said the ruggedness started during practices and spilled over during the games.

“ ’Yung sa team namin, makikita mo maski sa ensayo, grabe ’yung intensity. Siyempre naglalaban-laban kayo sa puwesto kung sino gagamitin,” said Solis.

“Katapat ni Choy Estrada parati si Rudy Distrito. Ilang beses basag ’yung pustiso ni Choy Estrada noon kasi binibigay sa kanya si Rudy.”

“There was also a time, si Terry Saldaña sinuntok si Sonny Cabatu, parang saging na nabuwal,” added Solis.

“Grabe. Positioning talaga para sa spot. ’Yun ang gusto ni coach Yeng, kaya sa ensayo namin marami pa ring nanonood kasi grabe ’yung intensity.”

Solis went on: “For me ,isa sa pinaka-memorable championship experience ko yong championship na ’yon, dahil that was my second championship against Purefoods since na transfer ako sa Swift.

In 1991, Purefoods released Solis to RFM and didn’t match the offer sheet given to him.

“Remember talo kami during our first championship against Purefoods, Sardi pa dala namin? Kaya noong nanalo kami against Purefoods napaka-emotional ko that time. It’s like a vindication for me dahil galing ako doon and transferred to Swift. One of the sweetest championship for me,” Solis said.

Swift’s toughness remained, even after Guiao already left the team.

“I remember while preparing for the finals against Alaska, si Boybits Victoria and si Teroy Albarillo, nagsuntukan. Kasi they both wanted a spot on who will guard Johnny Abarrientos. Ganu’n ka-intense,” said Reyes.

“Then kami ni Yoyoy, even outside practice, we would run sa Ateneo ’yung mayroong uphill doon nag-uunahan kami sa pagtakbo kasi at that time, injured si Nelson and we want to prepare ourselves to step up.”

Rey Joble is a sports journalist who has been covering the PBA since 1998, and followed the league as a fan way before that.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: