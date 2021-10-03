MANILA, Philippines -- Team Rebisco finally won a set but couldn't sustain its momentum in a four-set defeat to Saipa Tehran, Sunday at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

In their final group round game in the 21st Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship, Saipa Tehran bounced back from a letdown in the second set to take a 26-24, 22-25, 25-13, 25-17 victory.

Team Rebisco ended the group round with a 0-3 win-loss record, though they will still advance to the quarterfinals of the competition. There, they will take on Nakhon Ratchasima QminC, which topped Group A with a 2-0 slate.

The other Philippine club in the competition, Team Choco Mucho, also lost all of its group round games and will play Thailand's Supreme Chonburi in the quarterfinals.