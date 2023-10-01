PH golfers exit Asian Games without a medal

Filipino golfer Clyde Mondilla. Handout/PGT.

After a three-medal haul in 2018, the Philippine golf team will exit the 19th edition of the Asian Games without reaching the podium.

Clyde Mondilla finished tied for 10th in men’s individual and Rianne Malixi wound up joint 11th in the women’s side at the West Lake International Golf Course in Xihu District in China.

Mondilla closed out with a second 70 in four days for a 15-under 273 total and a share of 10th place with Thai Atiruj Winaicharoenchai.

They were 12 shots behind Hong Kong's Taichi Kho, who fired a 69 to edge world No. 27 and PGA Tour campaigner Sungjae Im of Korea for the gold medal.

Chinese-Taipei’s Chien-Yao Hung shot a 69 to secure the bronze with a 264.

Meanwhile, Carl Corpus wound up 33rd with a 287 after a 76 while Ira Alido tied for 37th at 289 after a 75. The Philippines also ended up ninth in men’s team competition with a 20-under 844 after a 218.

In the women's side, Malixi birdied two of the last four holes in a frontside finish and rescued a 71 but missed posting a Top 10 finish.

Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol claimed the gold in stunning fashion, battling back from seven shots down with a closing 68 as erstwhile leader Aditi Ashok of India crumbled under pressure and shot a final round 77.

Malixi, 16, had sparked hopes for a medal with a bogey-free 68 in the first round. But after settling for a 70 on the second day, she faltered with a 73 and needed a strong windup to save a 71 for a share of 11th with Japanese Saki Baba.