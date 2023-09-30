Golf: Malixi falters with 73, Mondilla regains form with 68

Filipina golfer Rianne Malixi. PSC-POC Media Pool/File.



Filipina golfer Rianne Malixi faltered with her first over-par round in three days, carding a 73 that all but dashed her medal hopes in the 19th Asian Games, Saturday.

Malixi gunned down two birdies, including on the par-5 No. 8 coming in, but made three bogeys at the West Lake International Golf Course.

Meanwhile, India’s Aditi Ashok all but wrapped the gold medal with a huge seven-point lead over Thai Archipaya Yubol heading to the final 18 holes.

Ashok, a four-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, pounded the par-72 layout with a stunning bogey-free 11-under 61 for a 54-hole total of 22-under 194. She birdied five of the first eight holes at the front and capped her fiery start with an eagle-2 on the ninth for a 29.

Yubol, the halfway leader, also hit an eagle on the par-5 17th and shot three birdies but fumbled with two bogeys as she turned in a 69 for a 201 while Chinese Xiyu Lin fired a 68 for third at 202.

Saki Baba, No. 3 in the world amateur ranking, also carded a four-under card but stood three strokes behind Lin in the battle for bronze with a 205 aggregate.

Malixi was well within her medal target with a solid 68 start Thursday but slowed down with a 70 in the second round and dropped to joint ninth before slipping to 14th with a 211 total.

The PH, which swept the individual and team golds in the last Asiad in Jakarta in 2018, also bowed out in team play after Lois Kaye Go missed the halfway cut.

India, meanwhile, poised to duplicate the Filipinas feat as Pranavi Sharath put in a 70 for the team’s 131 and 403 total, just one stroke ahead of Thailand, which pooled a 404 after a 136, with China assembled a 139 for third at 406.

Later in the day, Clyde Mondilla regained his form and came away with a 68 to gain two spots in the men’s individual golf rankings at 11th but stayed too far behind for the bronze medal race with one round left in the 72-hole tournament.

Mondilla totaled a 13-under 203 in three days, spiked by a flawless opening round of 65, as he joined three others at 11th, 11 strokes off Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho, who moved 18 holes away from bagging the gold with a 192 total.

Carl Corpus matched par 72 while Ira Alido shot a second straight 71 as they pooled 211 and 216 for joint 31st and solo 36th, respectively, among 40 players who survived the 36-hole cut.

The men’s team, meantime, stayed at ninth in a surviving field of 10, as it pooled a six-under 210 for a 22-under total of 626 going to the last 18 holes of the four-day championship.