UFC has entered a deal with TAP Digital Media Ventures for an exclusive domestic broadcast partnership.

TAP DMV announced that its OTT platform, TAP Go and linear channel Premier Sports are the exclusive broadcasters of UFC in the Philippines.

Starting with UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker on October 3, Sunday, TAP Go and Premier Sports will show all 42 live UFC events, including 12 numbered pay-per-view events and 30 UFC Fight Night events.

Additional content will include UFC Countdown, UFC Connected, a variety of archived content, and the highly anticipated Dana White's Contender Series Asia when it premiers.

"The Philippines has such a long history and love for combat sports, and UFC has had a tremendous following for many years," said Kevin Chang, UFC senior vice president for the promotion's Asia operations.

