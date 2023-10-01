Volleyball: NU cruises past JRU for Pool A sweep in SSL

The NU Lady Bulldogs. Handout/SSL.



MANILA -- Defending champion National University made quick work of Jose Rizal University, 25-11, 25-12, 25-11, to formalize its playoff entry in the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2, Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Lady Bulldogs needed just 67 minutes to notch the victory and complete a 3-0 sweep of Pool A entering the playoffs. They had earlier beaten San Sebastian and University of the East in straight sets as well.

National U will advance to Pool E in the playoffs along with Arellano University, University of Santo Tomas, and another team from Pool D. In Pool F are: UE, Adamson, Far Eastern University, and College of St. Benilde.

Eight players scored at least five points for NU, led by rookie Arah Ella Panique with 10 points on seven hits, two blocks and an ace. Nataszha Kaye Bombita and reigning SSL MVP Alyssa Solomon added eight points each.

Mhicaela Belen, Minierva Maaya and Myrtle Escanlar had six points each while Aishat Bello and captain Erin May Pangilinan chipped in five each.

"Syempre, hindi kami pwedeng maging complacent. Hindi kami pwedeng mag-relax going into the playoffs. Mas competitive na doon. Pataas ng pataas yung level. We still have a lot to work on, especially on our service lapses," said NU coach Norman Miguel.

No player managed to reach double figures for JRU, which finished winless in Pool A. Mary May Ruiz had five points for the Lady Bombers.