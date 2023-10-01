UAAP: Still a long way to go for La Salle, says Nelle

La Salle point guard Evan Nelle (10) in action against FEU. UAAP Media.

MANILA — Evan Nelle maintains that De La Salle University is still has a long way to go if it wants to bring back the crown in Taft Avenue.

Even after a dominant win against Far Eastern University to open their UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament campaign, the 5-foot-11 guard wants himself and the Green Archers to improve even much more.

“As a team, we have a lot to improve on pa,” Nelle said post-game.

“Lalo na [in the] end game, I wasn’t executing the plays, I was doing whatever I wanted to do and I wasn’t following the system,” he admitted.

“I have to work on that and control my team, trust coach [Topex Robinson], and we’ll be alright.”

Still, the former San Beda University guard is glad of how the offseason helped them jell more, especially with the new head coach Robinson now taking the reins of the Green Archers.

“It started on day one when coach came around in January. We got the feel for everybody, we got to know our roles, we trusted everybody, and we bonded close,” he said.

“It molded our team to what we are now.”

Part of this off-season was Robinson taking over former mentor Derrick Pumaren last January 19, and he is tasked to help DLSU end their championship drought while also bouncing back after they missed out on a Final Four appearance last season.

“But like I said, this is just game one. It’s a long season. We’re happy where we are, but we aren’t content,” added the senior guard.

Nelle then shared how the squad’s improved chemistry and feel from each other on and off the court played a factor in why he opted to return for his final year of eligibility.

“The environment is carefree. We love each other, we have each others’ back, and I don't think anybody from the outside can destroy this,” he said.

“This is why I came back.”

For now, Nelle, who posted huge outings of 15 points, 12 assists, and eight boards against FEU, will have to shift his focus to Ateneo de Manila University as the life-long rivals are set to battle on Wednesday, October 4, 4 PM at the MOA Arena.