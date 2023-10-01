Home  >  Sports

UAAP: Nelle’s double-double steers La Salle past FEU

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2023 04:26 PM

Evan Nelle against Royce Alforque at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the MOA Arena. Photo by UAAP Media Bureau.
MANILA — De La Salle University began its quest for a championship on a high note.

The Green Archers dealt Far Eastern University an 87-76 beating at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Veteran guard Evan Nelle led the Taft-based squad with 15 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds, while Kevin Quiambao, CJ Austria, and Mike Phillips were also instrumental after posting 14, 12, and 12, respectively..

Up 80-68, and after leading by as much as 20 earlier in the contest, the Tamaraws were able to cut La Salle’s lead to as low as seven, 73-80, after FEU scored five straight points capped by a fast break by Royce Alforque with a little over two minutes left in the game.

But the Green Archers reimposed their presence scoring four straight points highlighted by an alley-oop by Phillips from Quiambao to establish an 11-point lead with only 1:14 remaining in the game and eventually seal the first victory for the Topex Robinson-led squad.

Xyrus Torres and Jorick Bautita top-scored for the Tamaraws with 19 and 12 respectively.

The Green Archers will next battle their rivals Ateneo de Manila University on Wednesday, October 4, at 4 PM, while FEU will be up against National University on the same date at 11 AM.

Both games will be played at the same Pasay arena.

