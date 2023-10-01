UAAP: Nelle’s double-double steers La Salle past FEU

Evan Nelle against Royce Alforque at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the MOA Arena. Photo by UAAP Media Bureau.

MANILA — De La Salle University began its quest for a championship on a high note.

The Green Archers dealt Far Eastern University an 87-76 beating at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Veteran guard Evan Nelle led the Taft-based squad with 15 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds, while Kevin Quiambao, CJ Austria, and Mike Phillips were also instrumental after posting 14, 12, and 12, respectively..

Up 80-68, and after leading by as much as 20 earlier in the contest, the Tamaraws were able to cut La Salle’s lead to as low as seven, 73-80, after FEU scored five straight points capped by a fast break by Royce Alforque with a little over two minutes left in the game.

But the Green Archers reimposed their presence scoring four straight points highlighted by an alley-oop by Phillips from Quiambao to establish an 11-point lead with only 1:14 remaining in the game and eventually seal the first victory for the Topex Robinson-led squad.

Xyrus Torres and Jorick Bautita top-scored for the Tamaraws with 19 and 12 respectively.

The Green Archers will next battle their rivals Ateneo de Manila University on Wednesday, October 4, at 4 PM, while FEU will be up against National University on the same date at 11 AM.

Both games will be played at the same Pasay arena.