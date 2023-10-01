Caloy Yulo takes hit in Worlds after poor showing in vault

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the vault event of the artistic gymnastics men's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. Loic Venance, AFP.

Tokyo Olympian Carlos “Caloy” Yulo failed to make it to the all-around final of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships after a disappointing performance in the vault at the Sportspalais in Antwerp, Belgium on Sunday (Manila time).

Yulo, who won the event in the 2021 Worlds, suffered a fall in his first vault attempt which is required to qualify for the all-around final. The fall yielded a 0 score for the Filipino.

The pint-sized Pinoy got 14.600 points from the floor exercise, which put him in contention for the final.

The 23-year-old Yulo was impressive on the pommel horse with 13.233 points and also got 14.666 points in the parallel bars. In the horizontal bar, he garnered 13.700 points in the horizontal bar for a total score of 67.765 points.

Yulo skipped the 19th Asian Games to compete in the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, which is a qualifying tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He won three golds, one silver and a bronze medal in the 10th Artistic Gymnastics Senior Asian Championships last June.