Asian Games: Coo grabs BMX bronze; Caluag finishes 6th

Cyclist Patrick Coo added to the Philippines' medal haul in the 19th Asian Games as he won bronze in men's BMX, Sunday at the Chun'an Jieshou Sports Centre BMX Course.

Coo, 21, finished with a time of 39.076, behind Japan's Nakai Asuma (37.542) and Thailand's Komet Sukprasert (38.478).

This is the Philippines' seventh bronze medal of the Asiad, and a first for cycling.

Meanwhile, Daniel Caluag -- a gold medalist in BMX in the 2014 Asian Games and a bronze medalist in 2018 -- finished sixth this time around.

The 36-year-old Caluag clocked 40.433, behind a pair of Chinese cyclists.