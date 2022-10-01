Yeliz Basa (2-L), Kubra Akman (2-R) and Gozde Sonsirma (R) of Turkey in action against Sheilla Castro De Paula Blassioli (L) of Brazil during a final round match between Turkey and Brazil at the FIVB World Grand Prix in Tokyo, Japan, 20 August 2014. File photo. Kiyoshi Ota, EPA.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Creamline Cool Smashers has signed Turkish international Yeliz Basa as their import for the upcoming Reinforced Conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The league's official broadcaster announced the development on social media. Basa, 35, is a 6-foot-2 utility spiker who had stints in Japan, Thailand, and Turkey. Before signing with Creamline, she played for Bodrumspor and Anthea Vicenza.

The Cool Smashers are eyeing a Grand Slam in the 2022 season of the PVL, having won the Open Conference and the Invitational Conference earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, the Choco Mucho Flying Titans recently confirmed the signing of Odina Aliyeva as their import.

Aliyeva, 32, plays for the Azerbaijan national team and is coming off a stint in Indonesia for Jakarta Elektrik.

Let’s all welcome to the Choco Mucho Flying Titans family, our new Outside Hitter, #5 ODINA ALIYEVA!



We’re all excited to see Odina play for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans! Show your love and support for Odina! Send your messages in the comments section below.#TitanPride pic.twitter.com/ovuMsh9tt6 — Choco Mucho Flying Titans (@CMFlyingTitans) September 30, 2022

The Chery Tiggo Crossovers will feature Montenegro's Jelena Cvijovic as their import.

Cvijović played in Romania for SCM U Craiova.