PBA: Bay Area completes comeback vs Phoenix

Bay Area extended its unbeaten run by completing a 101-91 comeback against Phoenix Super LPG on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Myles Powell again led the Dragons with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals.

Trailing the Fuel Masters by as much as 16 points, Bay Area used a 19-point scoring run to snuff Phoenix.

The Dragons now hold a 3-0 win-loss slate.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.