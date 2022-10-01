MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Emilio Aguinaldo College and grab a 73-61 win on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blazers improved to 5-1 in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament. It's their second straight win after suffering a first loss against defending champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

St. Benilde led by just five points, 57-52, after three quarters but held the Generals to only nine points in the final quarter.

Miguel Oczon led the way for St. Benilde with 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting, while Miguel Corteza added 12 points. Will Gozum had another double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, as the big men made four of his six field goals.

Ralph Robin and Allen Liwanag had 15 points for EAC, but they combined to shoot just 11-of-37 from the field. The Generals were 6-of-28 from long range in the defeat. Their 18 turnovers led to 15 points for St. Benilde.

EAC dropped to 0-5 in the tournament.

The Scores:

CSB 73 -- Oczon 14, Corteza 12, Gozum 11, Carlos 9, Cullar 8, Pasturan 7, Nayve 6, Sangco 2, Marcos 2, Lepalam 2, Sumabat 0, Davis 0.

EAC 61 -- Liwag 15, Robin 15, Maguliano 10, Cosa 4, Bajon 4, Tolentino 3, An. Doria 3, Umpad 3, Luciano 2, Cosejo 2, Balowa 0, Quinal 0, Dominguez 0.

Quarters: 24-13, 43-39, 57-52, 73-61.

