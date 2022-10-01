Ray Parks in action for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks contributed 12 points as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins sailed to a second straight win over the Seahorses Mikawa, 84-74, at the Dolphins Arena.

The Dolphins improved to 2-0 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League after sweeping their match-up against the visiting Seahorses.

Parks made six of his 11 shots and also had an assist, a rebound, and a steal in a 21-minute stint.

Coty Clarke led the way for Nagoya with 20 points and six rebounds, while Scott Eatherton finished with a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Davante Gardner had 22 points in a losing effort for Mikawa, while Indonesian-American import Brandon Jawato had 10 points in 14 minutes.

Meanwhile, Dwight Ramos' debut for the Levanga Hokkaido didn't quite go according to plan as they absorbed a 95-90 loss to the Akita Northern Happinets at the Hokkai Kitayell.

Ramos scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, but they couldn't complete a comeback from a 13-point deficit. The Gilas Pilipinas mainstay made six of his 10 shots and also had five rebounds in the loss.

Imports Shawn Long and Brock Motum each had 23 points and 11 boards but they weren't enough to give Levanga an opening-day win.

Akita got a 29-point outing from Stanton Kidd, while Shigehiro Taguchi contributed 22 points built on six three-pointers.

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix also dropped their first game, 87-85, to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

Ravena was scoreless in 20 minutes, missing all four field goals though he did have five assists in the loss.

Also coming up short were Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, who fell 88-80 to the Gunma Crane Thunders. The elder Ravena had 12 points and eight assists in the defeat.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wright was held scoreless in his debut for the Kyoto Hannaryz, as they lost 92-65 to the Sendai 89ers.

Wright missed all six of his field goals but had three boards and four assists. Former NBA players Cheick Diallo and Jarrod Uthoff each scored 17 points in the blowout loss.

Former PBA veteran Jay Washington played late in Ryukyu's 81-52 rout of defending champion Utsunomiya Brex. He had two points in five minutes, seeing action when the game was already well in hand for the Golden Kings.

Justine Baltazar did not play in the Hiroshima Dragonflies' 96-89 loss to the Yokohama B-Corsairs at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.