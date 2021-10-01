Photo from Gracie Rutao

San Miguel Beermen assistant coach Ato Agustin filed on Friday his certificate of candidacy as he eyes a councilor post in the City of San Fernando in Pampanga in the upcoming Halalan 2022.

The 58-year-old Agustin played for the Lyceum of the Philippines University before taking his talent to the professional ranks after being drafted by the Beermen in 1989.

In his 12-year stay in the PBA as a player, Agustin was hailed as the Most Valuable Player in 1992 and eventually made it to the PBA’s 25 Greatest Players in 2000.

He suited up for several teams aside from San Miguel such as the Pop Cola Panthers, Mobiline Phone Pals, Sta. Lucia Realtors, and Batang Redbull where he retired from playing.

Several years later he took the coaching position for the San Sebastian College-Recoletos where he led the team to the NCAA championship in 2009.

He was then appointed as Petron Blaze Boosters’ head coach in 2010-2012, steering the team to a championship too during the 2011 PBA Governor’s Cup.

Agustin became the interim coach of the fan-favorite Ginebra Gin Kings in 2013 and 2015. -- with reports from Gracie Rutao

