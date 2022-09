Reigning US Open girls’ singles champion Alex Eala has been bounced out of the Central Coast Tennis Classic. Photo by Lori Sortino/Essence Captured

Reigning US Open girls’ singles champion Alexandra “Alex” Eala has been bounced out of the Central Coast Tennis Classic in Templeton, California.

After beating Poland's Katarzyna Kawa in the opening set 6-2, the 29-year-old Kawa beat Eala 6-4, 6-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The 17-year-old Eala will now set her sights on the W80 Rancho Santa Fe Tournament, just outside of San Diego next week.