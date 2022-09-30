PBA: NLEX scores comeback win vs Blackwater

Photo from PBA Media Bureau

MANILA – The NLEX Road Warriors mounted a strong fourth-quarter run to post a comeback victory against the gutsy Blackwater Bossing, 105-102, in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Friday.

The Road Warriors outscored Bossing, 33-21, in the payoff period, including the game-clinching 14-0 closeout, to capture their second straight win in the season for a 2-0 win-loss slate.

Import Earl Clark tallied a whopping 38 points, 10 of which came in the pivotal fourth-quarter run, and 25 boards to lift NLEX past the surging Blackwater.

Don Trollano added 18 markers, while Kevin Alas had 16 points for the Road Warriors.

Meanwhile, Blackwater dropped to a 1-2 card as Baser Amer’s 26 points and Cameron Krutwig’s 18 points were insufficient to sustain their good first-half performance.

Down by seven after Krutwig's basket in the final four minutes, NLEX unravelled a 14-0 flurry, sparked by a jump shot of Clark to steal the match.

A trey of Justin Chua tied the game at 97 while a finger-roll shot of Alas gave them the lead, 99-97. Clark’s pair of free throws put the nail in the coffin for the Bossing, 104-97, 12 second left in the match.

Rashawn McCarthy stretched the Bossing’s lead to 12, 89-77, off a three-pointer at the 9:54 mark of the fourth.

They continued to hold a double-digit separation until the 5:21 mark after Krutwig’s basket, 85-95.

Blackwater then dropped a quick 5-0 run to threaten the NLEX but Krutwig quickly stopped it, 90-97. It was all Road Warriors from there on.

