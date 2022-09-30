Cue artist Rubilen Amit named as TOWNS Awardee

Philippines' Rubelin Amit celebrates after winning the match against the Thailands' Siripaporn Naunthakhanjam during the women's double 10 ball at the 30th Southeast Asia games in Manila, December 4, 2019. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Filipina top billiard athlete Rubilen Amit has been named as one of the 2022 TOWNS awardees following her impressive showing in various international tilts this year.

Amit was chosen as the outstanding woman for sports, joining the likes of Pia Ranada for Investigative Journalism and Ana Patricia Non for Community Service.

Earlier this month, Amit grouped with Carlo Biado and Johann Chua to win the 2022 Predator World Teams 10-Ball Championship in Klagenfurt, Austria.

It was sweet redemption for Biado and Amit, who were part of the silver-medal winning team of 2014, when they lost to China in the final.

Amit also took two gold medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, winning the 9-ball and 10-ball singles.

Her 9-ball victory was her fifth singles title in the biennial meet, winning in the 2005, 2007, 2009, and 2019 edition of the games.

It was also her second 10-Ball singles title in SEA Games after winning in the 2013 edition of the games. She settled for silver in 2019.

The athlete is a two-time world 10-ball women's champion, ruling the 2009 and 2013 edition.

Meanwhile, other TOWNS awardees are: Ani Rosa Almario (from the field of Education and Entrepreneurship), Dr. Pia D. Bagamasbad (Molecular Biology), Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho (Medicine/Public Health), Dr. Erika Fille Legara (Data Science), Keisha Alena Mayuga (Transport Planning), Anna Oposa del Rosario (Marine Ecology Conservation), Georgina Romero (Women Empowerment Through ICT) and Dr. Aletta T. Yniguez (Marine Science).

The winners were selected from over 70 nominations submitted from all over the Philippines.

TOWNS Awards are given only every three years and the 2022 Awards Night will be held on October 25, 2022.

