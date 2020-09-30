LOOK: The court for the NBA Finals

The NBA has revealed the court design for the 2020 NBA Finals, presented by YouTube TV.

Among the new design elements of court is the addition of the YouTube TV logo at center court, as well as the iconic Walt Disney script written outside the opposing lane lines on each side of the court.

The baselines also feature the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

This marks the first time in the NBA's history that the Finals will be played in a single location, a consequence of the novel coronavirus pandemic that caused the league to restart its season at the Walt Disney World Complex.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat begin their best-of-7 series on Thursday morning, Manila time.

The Lakers are eyeing their first title since 2010, when Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol led the team past the Boston Celtics in seven games. That also marked the franchise's last Finals appearance before this year.

Miami, meanwhile, is back in the Finals for the first time since 2014 -- LeBron James' final season with the franchise. The Heat is searching for its fourth NBA title.