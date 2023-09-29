Volleyball: La Salle sweeps UST for men's V-League crown

Photo from V-League media bureau

MANILA – The De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Spikers did not waste their chance to wrap up the 2023 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge with the title as they outclassed the University of Santo Tomas in Game 2 of the Finals.

La Salle showed composure in the tight first three sets before flexing muscles in the fourth to hammer a 25-22, 27-29, 29-27, 25-18 title-clinching victory over the Golden Spikers at the Paco Arena in Manila Friday.

Noel Kampton steered the Green Spikers anew, finishing the game with 22 points and 11 receptions to duplicate their Game 1 win over UST.

Kampton went home as the Finals MVP and one of the two Best Outside Hitters of the league.

"Sa team ko, salamat sa kanilang tiwala sa akin. Kahit minsan, hindi nila ako naiintindihan, pero sa huli, iniisip nilang tama ang aking mga desisyon bilang coach," said acting De La Salle head coach Jose Roque.

Season Best Opposite Hitter JM Ronquillo produced 21 points, including back-to-back kills that led De La Salle to championship point, while Best Setter Gene Poquita tallied 24 excellent sets.

Tournament MVP Josh Ybañez carried UST with a game-high 27 points, 24 of which from attacks. The other Best Outside Hitter, GBoy De Vega, added 14 points to their effort.

Completing the men's Supreme Team were Best Middle Blockers Rainier Flor of UST and Lirick Mendoza of Far Eastern University, along with Best Libero Menard Guerrero of La Salle.