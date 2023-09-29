Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines in action against Sena Irie of Japan during their women's Featherweight quarter final bout at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic boxing qualification tournament in Amman, Jordan, 09 March 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Nesthy Petecio bowed out of the 19th Asian Games women's boxing competition after getting outclassed by a perennial rival from Chinese Taipei at the Hangzhou Gymnasium on Friday.

Lin Yu Ting used her longer reach to frustrate the Filipino Olympian and claim a 4-1 victory in their match at the women's 57 kg division.

“Nag-unahan kami kung sino ang makakakuha ng saktong style. At naunahan niya talaga ako,” said Petecio, who refused to give excuses for her defeat.

Lin moved to the quarterfinal round as she avenged her defeat against Petecio in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 32-year-old Pinay previously ousted Lin in the Round of 16 of the Tokyo Olympiad on her way to winning a silver medal.

With the loss, Petecio missed a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics, although she may still get her chance to qualify through the World Championships.

“Hindi pa tayo tapos,” Petecio vowed.

Petecio’s exit also ended the women’s boxing team campaign in the Asiad, leaving the men’s team – now down to just three fighters – to carry the fight in a bid to win Philippine boxing’s first gold medal since the 2010 edition of the quadrennial meet in Guangzhou, China.

The other Filipino boxers who are still contending for an Asiad medal are heavyweight John Marvin, Olympic medalists Carlo Paalam and Eumir Felix Marcial.

Other than Petecio, those who failed to advance include her fellow Olympian Irish Magno, Aira Villegas, Aaron Jude Bado, Mark Ashley Fajardo, and Marjon Pianar.