NCAA: Benilde outlasts JRU in OT

De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) hacked out an emotional 93-85 victory in overtime against rival Jose Rizal University (JRU) on Friday's Season 99 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Blazers, led by Will Gozum, survived a 31-point explosion by the Bombers' Agem Miranda.

It was another highly physical encounter between the two squads which battled for the first time since their brawl last November when John Amores went amuck.

Gozum anchored the Blazers' offense in the added minutes for an 81-77 lead.

This became an 89-81 gap following a trey by three-pointer by Miggy Corteza with 33.4 seconds remaining.

Gozum finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in Benilde's first win of the season.

The Blazers will next face San Beda University on Sunday at the Filoil Ecooil Centre. JRU, on the other hand, will next battle Mapua University also on the same day.

