MANILA, Philippines -- The Lyceum of the Philippines University erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to stun University of Perpetual Help, 82-77, on Wednesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

It was the fourth win in a row for the Pirates, giving them a 4-1 win-loss record in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament. The Altas, meanwhile, dropped to 2-3.

The Pirates trailed by 10 points, 66-56, in the early goings of the fourth frame but turned the game around behind Enoch Valdez and McLaude Guadana, who combined for 25 points.

Lyceum out-scored Perpetual Help, 26-14, in the pivotal fourth period.

Shawn Umali contributed 10 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates, who scored 26 points off the Altas' 22 turnovers. Their transition offense made up for a poor performance from long range, as they made just four of 23 three-pointers.

Squandered in the result was an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double from Jielo Razon. Kim Aurin added 16 points for the Altas.

The scores:

LPU 82 -- Valdez 13, Guadana 12, Umali 10, Penafiel 9, Navarro 9, Cunanan 9, Barba 7, Montano 5, Bravo 4, Larupay 2, Vinoya 2, Villegas 0.

PERPETUAL 77 -- Razon 18, Aurin 16, Abis 11, Omega 8, Nitura 8, Martel 6, Egan 5, Flores 2, Boral 2, Barcuma 1, Cuevas 0, Roque 0, Orgo 0, Nunez 0.

Quarters: 13-20, 35-44, 63-56, 82-77.

